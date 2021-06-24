More Stars Announced for the West End's The Windsors: Endgame

The royals are coming to the West End! As previously announced, the world premiere stage adaptation of The Windsors: Endgame, the popular Channel 4 comedy series, will play at the West End's Prince of Wales Theatre beginning on August 2. Opening night is set for August 10. Comedian Harry Enfield, who plays Prince Charles on The Windsors series, will reprise his role in the stage adaptation, and many of his TV co-stars will join him. The show is written by George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore, who are the creators of the series. Michael Fentiman directs.

Joining Enfield are Tom Durant-Pritchard as Harry, Matthew Cottle as Edward, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Camilla and Tim Wallers as Andrew, as well as newcomers Crystal Condie as Meghan, Ciarán Owens as Wills, Jenny Rainsford as Beatrice and Kara Tointon as Kate. Additional casting will be announced later.

Like all good soap operas, this is the story of intergenerational conflict, with Wills (Owens) challenging his father for the crown and Camilla (Oberman) determined to see him off and rule the land with an iron fist. Wills needs Harry (Durnat-Pritchard) and Meghan’s (Condie) help if he’s ever going to triumph—but will they come back from California and their authentic life with their rescue chickens? And how will Beatrice (Rainsford) and Eugenie ever clear their father Prince Andrew’s (Wallers) name? All that and more is discovered in The Windsors: Endgame.

The Windsors: Endgame features set design by Madeleine Girling, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound by George Dennis and music by Felix Hagan.