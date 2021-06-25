Odds & Ends: Hear Billy Porter Belt a Club Classic for a Great Cause & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Billy Porter Cover Kicks Off Red Hot Charity Album

We've got just the jam to kick off Pride weekend! On top of starring in the third and final season of Pose, playing the Fab G in the upcoming starry movie musical remake of Cinderella, making his directorial film debut, releasing new music this summer and publishing a memoir, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter is lending his voice to the nonprofit Red Hot. Deadline reports that the organization is releasing a charity album packed with dance music, and Porter kicks off the first single release with a powerful cover of the Juliet Roberts club classic “Caught in the Middle.” The double album is out July 2, pairing Porter and other artists with the production of Bill Coleman and John “J-C” Carr’s 808 BEACH. Proceeds from the album will benefit the Ally Coalition, Trevor Project and SAGE. Listen below!

Watch J. Harrison Ghee & More Join Forces

Here's another Pride anthem to add to this weekend's playlist! J. Harrison Ghee lent his amazing vocals to a dance remix of the tune "I Am What I Am." A vibrant music video to accompany the song includes appearances from Grey Henson and more talented LGBTQ+ artists as they recreate famous movie musical scenes with a queer spin. Feast your eyes on the extravaganza below!

Andrew Garfield (Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones Set for FX Crime Drama

Tony winner and Tick, Tick... BOOM! star Andrew Garfield and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones are joining forces. According to Deadline, the stars have been cast in an FX limited series based on Jon Krakauer’s Mormon crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven. Milk Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black created the series, which Hell or High Water's David Mackenzie will direct. The book follows a devout detective, whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into Latter-Day Saints fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Garfield will play Pyre, an elder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who is committed to his church and family but begins to question some of the church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Edgar-Jones will play Brenda, a faithful Mormon. The show comes a decade after Lance Black and Ron Howard, who is also executive producing this telling, attempted to turn the book into a feature film at Warner Brothers. A production timeline will be announced later.

Jonny Lee Miller Gets Major Role

Olivier Award-winning actor Jonny Lee Miller, who appeared on Broadway in After Miss Julie and Ink, will appear on the next season of The Crown. The actor will play John Major, the former U.K. Prime Minister, on the fifth season of the Netflix hit. Miller joins a cast packed with stage stalwarts: Imelda Staunton plays the Queen, Jonathan Pryce takes on the role of Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki portrays Princess Diana, Dominic West plays Prince Charles and Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret. Season five is expected to begin production next month.

Beloved British Sitcom Hits the Stage

The iconic British sitcom The Good Life will tour the U.K. this fall. Written and directed by Jeremy Sams, the new comedy is based on classic BBC 1970s television series by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey. This world premiere production will be the first time that the characters of suburban neighbors the Goods and the Leadbetters will be seen on stage. Rufus Hound stars as Tom Good in the production, which will open at Theatre Royal Bath on October 7, before dates at Cheltenham Everyman, Salford Lowry, Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Richmond Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre. Full casting for the production is still to be announced.

P.S. Watch Jimmie Herrod wow the America's Got Talent judges with "Tomorrow" from Annie.