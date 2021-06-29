Tony Winner Ali Stroker Lands Recurring Role on Ozark's Final Season

Tony winner Ali Stroker is set to appear on Netflix's Ozark. According to Deadline, both Stroker and Queen of the South's Veronica Falcón will play recurring roles in the fourth and final season of the Emmy-nominated series.

Ozark is a drama that follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the series premiered in 2017 and has earned over 32 Emmy nominations.

Stroker will play Charles-Ann, an old friend of Ruth’s (Julia Garner) mother who lends her a hand when she is in need of some assistance.

In a milestone moment for Broadway and disability representation, Stroker became the first performer in a wheelchair to win or be nominated for a Tony Award in 2019. She previously appeared in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening. Stroker is known for her appearance on The Glee Project.

Ozark also features stage stars like Tony winner Janet McTeer and 2020 Tony nominee Laura Linney. As previously announced, Tony winner Katrina Lenk has also joined the final season.