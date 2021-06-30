National Tour of What the Constitution Means to Me, Starring Cassie Beck, Sets September Relaunch

The national tour of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me is making a comeback! The show will relaunch this fall at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 30. As previously reported, Broadway alum Cassie Beck will lead the production, which was previously headlined by Maria Dizzia. The role of Heidi was originated by Tony-nominated scribe and star Schreck.

"It's exhilarating to be returning to theaters again, and I can't wait to welcome audiences back to What the Constitution Means to Me,” Schreck said in a statement. “Cassie Beck is a brilliant actor and human being, and I am thrilled audiences across America will have the opportunity to experience Constitution with her on stage."

After bowing in Minneapolis, the tour will play Chicago's Broadway Playhouse from October 26 through November 21. It will then continue with premieres in Princeton (McCarter Theatre Center, December 7-12), Detroit (Fisher Theatre, December 14-January 2, 2022), Dallas (Winspear Opera House, January 4-9), Hartford (The Bushnell, January 26-30), Charlotte (Knight Theatre, February 15-20) Boston (Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, February 22-March 20) and Nashville (TPAC’s James K. Polk Theater, March 29-April 3). Additional engagements will be announced later.

Schreck's play breathes new life into the Constitution, imagining how it will shape the next generation of American women. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship.

Directed by Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me received two 2019 Tony nominations. A filmed version of the Broadway production premiered on October 16, 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and is still available to view. Check out the trailer below.