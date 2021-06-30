 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Camila Cabello in Amazon Prime Video's "Cinderella"

Wish Granted! Watch the Trailer for Movie Musical Cinderella, Starring Camila Cabello

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 30, 2021

There is now a release date and a trailer for the new movie musical Cinderella. The film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 3. As previously announced, title star Camila Cabello and Tony winner Idina Menzel, who will play the evil stepmother, will contribute original songs to the soundtrack, and it sounds like Cabello is singing one of the new additions in the trailer. The teaser also features an exciting look at Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as Fab G. Feast your eyes on the first look below!

View Comments

Star Files

Idina Menzel

Billy Porter

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Reopen on Broadway as One-Part Play
  3. Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Announces New Broadway Dates
Back to Top