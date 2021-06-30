Odds & Ends: Get a First Look at American Idol Couple Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo in First Date

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Get an Exclusive Look at First Date, Starring Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo

American Idol alums Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo have been married in real life since 2013, but from July 23 through July 25, they'll be enjoying a first date. The couple will star in a virtual production of the musical First Date, which features music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and a book by Austin Winsberg. The show tells the story of Aaron (Young) and Casey (DeGarmo), two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose—except maybe their patience and sanity. Get an exclusive first look at the trailer below!

Yale’s Drama School Goes Tuition-Free

Thanks to a landmark $150 million gift from entertainment executive and philanthropist David Geffen, present and future students at Yale School of Drama will no longer pay tuition. The donation—the largest on record in the history of American theater—makes the university the only institution of its kind to eliminate tuition for all degree and certificate students. Yale School of Drama has also been renamed the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University in honor of the donation. "Removing the tuition barrier will allow an even greater diversity of talented people to develop and hone their skills in front of, on and behind Yale’s stages," Geffen said in a statement. The Geffen School is the only graduate-level professional conservatory in the English-speaking world to offer training in every theatrical discipline: acting, design, directing, dramaturgy, dramatic criticism, playwriting, stage management, technical design, production and theater management. It enrolls about 200 students across 10 distinct degree and certificate programs.

A Summer Festival of Drag Shows Is West End-Bound

Tuck Shop West End, a summer festival of drag shows and performances, will play London's Garrick Theatre from July 27 through August 8. Talents taking the stage for everything from solo shows to Lady Gaga tribute nights include RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Joe Black and Ginny Lemon, Cheryl Hole, LoUis CYfer, Oedipussi Rex, Richard Energy, Sigi MoonLight, Len Blanco, Tete Bang, Baga Chipz, Lola Lasagne, Rose Garden, Mrs Moore, Bailey J Mills, HERR, Ophelia Love, Jason Kwan, Bones, Juno Birch, Liquorice Black and more. Peek at the full lineup here!

Donna Carnow in Bess Wohl's Lust (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Seven Deadly Sins Extends Off-Broadway

You can't have too much of a good thing—or can you? Seven Deadly Sins, an interactive show comprised of seven world premiere plays from different writers performed by multi-talented artists, is extending its run. Presented by Tectonic Theater Project in association with Madison Wells Live, the production began outdoor performances in New York's Meatpacking District on June 23 ahead its official opening on June 28. Seven Deadly Sins will now run through July 25, one week later than its expected conclusion. RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 contestant Shuga Cain serves as the evening's Mistress of Ceremonies. The show's seven scribes include 2020 Tony nominee Bess Wohl, Moisés Kaufman, MJ Kaufman, Ngozi Anyanwu, Thomas Bradshaw, Jeffrey LaHoste and Ming Peiffer. They have penned Lust, Greed, Pride, Gluttony, Sloth, Envy and Wrath, respectively.

BD Wong to Direct During Season Two of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

BD Wong is set for the director's chair! Deadline reports that the Tony winner will make his TV directorial debut during season two of Comedy Central's Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, the series inspired by Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina's life growing up in Queens, New York. Wong, who plays Awkwafina’s dad in the comedy series, will direct alongside Andrew McCarthy, Bill Benz, Laura Murphy, Jordan Kim and Steven Tsuchida. The second season will premiere in August.