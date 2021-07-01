Ralph Fiennes' Stage Adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets Headed to West End

Tony winner Ralph Fiennes' previously announced stage adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets will play London's Harold Pinter Theatre from November 18 through December 18.

Written by T.S. Eliot, Four Quartets offers four interwoven meditations on the nature of time, faith and the quest for spiritual enlightenment. Mostly written during World War II, when the closure of playhouses during the Blitz interrupted Eliot’s work in theater, the Four Quartets, which include Burnt Norton, East Coker, The Dry Salvages and Little Gidding, contain some of the most exquisite and unforgettable reflections upon surviving periods of national crisis.

The world premiere production played the Theatre Royal Bath from May 25 through June 5. The show then launched Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton season and helped reopen theaters across the U.K., touring the Oxford Playhouse and the Cambridge Arts Theatre, where it will play through July 10. It will then head to Southampton MAST, Malvern Theatre and York Theatre Royal.

Known by Harry Potter fans for his performance as the Voldemort in the book's film adaptations, Fiennes is a two-time Oscar nominee for Schindler's List and The English Patient. He won a Tony Award for his turn in the 1995 revival of Hamlet and received an additional nomination for Faith Healer.