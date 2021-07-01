Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater & More to Perform Live in Times Square as Part of Broadway Buskers

Broadway Buskers, the Times Square Alliance’s concert series celebrating the performers and singer-songwriters of the theater community, will return to the plazas of Times Square in anticipation of Broadway’s reopening. Curated and hosted by Broadway alum Ben Cameron, the series returns on July 9 with weekly live performances on Fridays at 6PM. The concerts will run through October 1. All performances are free and open to the public.

Ethan Slater (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

This year’s series features an exciting lineup of both Broadway veterans and newcomers, including Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater, Gerard Canonico, Damon Duanno, Matt Doyle and many more. The full schedule is available to view here.

“Times Square is coming alive, and we are thrilled to bring music back to the public plazas, where every day, we see more people returning to the Crossroads of the World,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance.

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform original music. After moving online last summer, the series is now returning to the outdoors.