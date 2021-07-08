Aaron Tveit, Gavin Creel & More Announced for Ryan Murphy's American Horror Stories

Some exciting Broadway names have joined Ryan Murphy's American Horror Stories, an FX on Hulu spinoff of the series American Horror Story. Each episode tells a brand new tale of terror, and fans can watch as soon as July 15. Murphy shared a video on Twitter on July 7, revealing that talents like Aaron Tveit, Gavin Creel and more will appear on the show. "And this isn't even the half of it," he said.

And this isn't even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories @AHSFX pic.twitter.com/Phu6dh02Vd — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 7, 2021

In addition to the newcomers, American Horror Story and Broadway alum Matt Bomer will also appear on the new series. Pose's Dyllón Burnside, who is set to take the stage in Thoughts of a Colored Man this October, is also set for the July series.

“He’s so magnanimous and so generous of spirit and so loyal to his troupe of actors," Bomer said of Murphy on a previous episode of Show People with Paul Wontorek. "It really does feel like you’re part of a rep company."