Costume Industry Coalition Exhibit to Showcase Designs from Wicked, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More

Want to get up close and personal with costumes from some of your favorite Broadway shows, TV series and movies all for a great cause? The Costume Industry Coalition, a group created in 2020 to advocate for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry, will launch a new exhibit this summer in the heart of Times Square. Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen will open to the public on August 5 and run for a limited engagement through September 26 at 234 West 42nd Street. All proceeds will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund.

Designed by the award-winning international exhibition firm Thinc Design, the 20,000 square foot space will spotlight the incredible and oftentimes under-recognized costume contributions to the entertainment industry, pulling back the curtain on the hundreds of costuming experts who create, supply and care for them.

Confirmed displays include costumes from Broadway, off-Broadway and national tours like Aladdin, Chicago, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, Wicked and more. Costumes from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dickinson, Saturday Night Live, Respect and and more will also be available to view.

Check out the teaser below, and get more info here!