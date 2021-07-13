Cast Set for the West End Return of Tom Stoppard’s Olivier-Winning Leopoldstadt

Tom Stoppard’s Olivier-winning Leopoldstadt has announced casting. As previously announced, the play will resume West End performances at Wyndham’s Theatre beginning on August 7. Patrick Marber directs the production, which is set to run through October 30. This marks the return of the play, which had its world premiere in January 2020 and was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Original cast members Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Faye Castelow, Joe Coen, Felicity Davidson, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Avye Leventis, Noof Ousellam, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Sadie Shimmin, Griffin Stevens and Eleanor Wyld are set to return with Cara Ballingall, Arty Froushan, Aidan McArdle and Macy Nyman joining the company.

The children’s cast includes Noa Alberts, Rocco Brenner, Atticus Collier, Willa Collier, Aidan Greenberg, Mae Sarner Henson, Aidan Herrmann, Lexi Hudaly, Audrey Kattan, Ollie Kohn, Max Lester, Mace Phoenix, Leo Roberts, Osian Salter, Raphael Shbero and Shoshana Shbero.

Leopoldstadt takes place at the beginning of the 20th century, when Leopoldstadt was the old, crowded Jewish quarter of Vienna. But Hermann Merz (McArdle), a manufacturer and baptized Jew married to Catholic Gretl (Castlelow), has moved up in the world. Gathered in the Merz apartment in a fashionable part of the city, Hermann’s extended family are at the heart of the epic and intimate drama. By the time we have taken leave of them, Austria has passed through the convulsions of war, revolution, impoverishment, annexation by Nazi Germany and—or Austrian Jews—the Holocaust in which 65,000 of them were murdered. It is for the survivors to pass on a story which hasn’t ended yet.

Stoppard's play received the 2020 Olivier Award for Best New Play as well as Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Adrian Scarborough's performance.

The show features sets by Richard Hudson, costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork and movement by EJ Boyle.