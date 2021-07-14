Rodeo Drive, Baby! Pretty Woman: The Musical Announces New Dates for National Tour

Never give up on a dream! Pretty Woman: The Musical will launch its North American tour in Providence, Rhode Island, this October at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The national tour had been originally scheduled for October of 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Providence, the 32-stop tour also includes runs in Cincinnati, Detroit, St. Louis, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles and more. Check out the tour route here.

Based on the hit film, Pretty Woman: The Musical is a modern Cinderella story. A businessman hires an escort to spend the weekend with him, but before long, the two learn that their connection goes beyond a simple transaction. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, the musical opened at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018 and ran through August 18, 2019.

Casting for the tour will be announced later. Watch show clips from the Broadway staging below!