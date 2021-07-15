NaTasha Yvette Williams, Cleo King & More Join Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits

Casting is complete for Douglas Lyons' comedy Chicken & Biscuits, which, as previously announced, will begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on September 23 and open on October 10. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, who, at the age of 27, will be the youngest Black director in Broadway history. Chicken & Biscuits is scheduled to run through January 2, 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

Cleo King (Photo: c/o Vivacity Media Group)

In addition to stage and screen stars Norm Lewis as Reginald and Michael Urie as Logan, the cast will also include Broadway veteran NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, Mike & Molly's Cleo King in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry and Devere Rogers in his Broadway debut as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere at the Queens Theatre and making their Broadway stage debuts are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry.

In Chicken & Biscuits, the Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father—hopefully without killing each other. But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral.

Chicken & Biscuits had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at the Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later when the theater industry suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicken & Biscuits will feature scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costume design by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Twi McCallum. The producing team is led by Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious and Leah Michalos.