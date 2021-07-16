Presto! Magic Goes Wrong Returns to the West End in October

Mischief Theatre's Magic Goes Wrong will return to the West End for a limited run at the Apollo Theatre from October 21 through February 27, 2022. Mischief’s first show, the award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, is back on stage at the Duchess Theatre.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target. The production was nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy at the 2020 Olivier Awards.

Magic Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, sound design is by Paul Groothuis and video and projection design is by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the magic consultant. The composer is Steve Brown, the movement director is Ali James and the associate director is Hannah Sharkey.

Casting will be announced later.