Casting Announced for The Play That Goes Wrong's West End Return

Casting is set for The Play That Goes Wrong, which, as previously reported, is set to resume performances at the Duchess Theatre in London on June 18. Prior to COVID-19 cases surging across in the U.K. at the end of 2020, the show had scheduled a return for November 19, 2020.

The company of The Play That Goes Wrong will include Blayar Benn making his West End debut as Trevor, Ross Green as Chris, Elan James as Jonathan, Michael Keane as Dennis, David Kirkbride as Robert, Jack Michael Stacey as Max, Ciara Morris as Annie and Ellie Morris as Sandra.

The Play That Goes Wrong spotlights an amateur drama society that puts on a murder mystery. As the title suggests, nothing in the performance goes according to plan. The Olivier-winning comedy, which began in London, moved to Broadway in 2017. In 2019, the show transferred to off-Broadway's New World Stages, where it was running at the time that theaters shut down. That year, the BBC premiered a new television series, The Goes Wrong Show, based on the play. Cast member Ellie Morris has been featured on the series.