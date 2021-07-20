Hamilton Confirms Full Cast for West End Return

History has its eyes on them! Casting for the West End production of the award-winning Hamilton has been confirmed. As previously announced, Hamilton will resume performances at London's Victoria Palace Theatre on August 19. Karl Queensborough returns to play the role of Alexander Hamilton with Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr.

Also returning to the production is Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds. As previously announced, Nuno Queimado will play the role of Alexander Hamilton at certain performances.

New cast members include Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Waylon Jacobs as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Khalid Daley as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton and Harry Hepple as King George.

The cast also features Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Robson Broad, Matthew Caputo, Filippo Coffano, Ashley Daniels, Kelly Downing, Lydia Fraser, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Jake Halsey-Jones, Olivia Kate Holding, Peter Houston, DeAngelo Jones, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Travis Kerry, Ella Kora, Natasha Leaver, Aaron Lee Lambert, Phoebe Liberty Jones, Sinead Long, Louis Mackrodt, Jay Perry, Lindsey Tierney and Brandon Williams.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The Broadway production won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, and the London production won seven Olivier Awards in 2018.