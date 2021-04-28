Just You Wait! Hamilton to Resume West End Performances This August

Lin-Manuel Miranda's revolutionary hit Hamilton is set to return to the West End beginning on August 19 at the Victoria Palace Theatre. The production had previously announced a return for May 15. The company—which will be announced at a later date—is scheduled to begin rehearsals shortly.

"After a painful and challenging year, I am thrilled for our beloved London company to return to the magnificent and safe Victoria Palace Theatre and can’t wait to welcome back London audiences to Hamilton,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement.

At the time performances were paused, Karl Queensborough led the company as Alexander Hamilton with Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaon Burr. The cast also starred Allyson Ava-Brown as Angelica Schuyler, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Jason Pennycooke as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Carl Spencer as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler, and Gavin Spokes as King George.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The Broadway production won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 and the London production won seven Olivier Awards in 2018.

“For over a year, the lights on the West End have been dark and our friends, family and colleagues on and off the stage have been out of work," Miranda said in a statement. "It is with tremendous gratitude that we announce the return of Hamilton to London’s Victoria Palace Theatre this August."