Adrienne Warren to Return to Her Tony-Nominated Title Role When Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Bows Again

When Tina: The Tina Turner Musical returns to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, so will its original leading lady Adrienne Warren! The triple threat, who is nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as the music legend, will step back into the role for a limited engagement beginning on the same day the show is scheduled to resume performances. No word yet on an end date for Warren's run or additional casting for the production.

Warren originated the role of Tina Turner across the pond and was nominated for a 2019 Olivier Award. Prior to Tina, Warren earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Shuffle Along. She made her Broadway debut in Bring it On. Warren is a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a platform that advocates for students, artists, organizations and communities to use the arts as an integral part of social change. As previously reported, the coalition will receive a Special Tony Award. As previously announced, Warren will star as Mamie Till-Mobley in Women of the Movement on ABC. The six-episode limited series was created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar, the producing team includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan. It is set to premiere later this year. Before the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, she will take the stage at Bryant Park on July 30.

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019. It's nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and acting nominations for Warren, Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor. As previously reported, CBS and Tony Award Productions will celebrate the return of live theater on Broadway with a multi-platform event, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! on September 26 beginning at 9PM ET on CBS.

Tina features a book by fresh Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.