Mark Rylance and Mackenzie Crook to Reprise Jerusalem Roles in the West End

Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem is returning to London’s West End. Olivier and Tony winner Mark Rylance and Olivier nominee Mackenzie Crook will reprise their turns as Johnny “Rooster” Byron and Ginger, respectively. Jerusalem will begin performances at the Apollo Theatre on April 16, 2022 ahead of an opening night on April 18. Additional casting is to be announced.

Jerusalem follows the eccentric Johnny "Rooster" Byron, who lives in a dilapidated trailer deep in the woods of a suburban British town. Despite frequent eviction notices Byron refuses to leave his home. When a final notice arrives, Byron ignores the request from the local authorities and parties hard with a rag-tag group of teenagers.

Rylance is an acclaimed actor with one Oscar, three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, three BAFTAs and one SAG Award. He was most recently seen on Broadway in 2018's Farinelli and the King. Crook earned a Tony nomination for Jerusalem's Broadway run and is known for his screen work in The Office, Pirates of the Caribbean, Game of Thrones, and Detectorists.

The original creative team will return for this 2022 production with set and costume designer Ultz, lighting designer Mimi Jordan Sherin, composer Stephen Warbeck, sound designer Ian Dickinson and casting director Amy Ball CDG.

Jerusalem originated at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2009 before transferring to the West End the following year. Rylance followed the show to Broadway, where it opened on April 21, 2011 at the Music Box Theatre. The show won Rylance a Best Actor Tony Award and was nominated for Best Play. After its Broadway engagement, Jerusalem returned to the West End in London in 2011. This marks the play's third West End run.