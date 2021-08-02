 Skip to main content
Get a First Look at Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton & Carmen Cusack in Flying Over Sunset; Tickets Now on Sale

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 2, 2021
Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton & Carmen Cusack in "Flying Over Sunset"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Here's a first look at Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton and Carmen Cusack in Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset. As previously announced, the new musical will have its world premiere on November 11 with opening night set for December 13. Flying Over Sunset, which features a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), film legend Cary Grant (Yazbeck) and writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton)—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world. Tickets are now on sale!

View Comments

