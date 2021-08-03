Christopher Fitzgerald, Charity Angel Dawson, Drew Gehling & More to Return to Waitress

As previously reported, Waitress is returning to the stage and will play a limited run at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre from September 2 through January 9, 2022. Sara Bareilles is set to star in the musical through October 17, and more alums of the show are returning.

Joining Bareilles for the production's return will be original Waitress cast member and Company-bound performer Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Eric Anderson as Cal, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Dakin Matthews as Joe and Joe Tippett as Earl. The ensemble will include Tyrone Davis Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey and Stephanie Torns. Additional casting for the return of Waitress will be announced later.

Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, the musical features a score by Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Waitress opened on Broadway on April 24, 2016 and earned Tony nominations for Best Musical, Bareilles' score and for Jessie Mueller and Fitzgerald's performances. The late Nick Cordero originated the role of Earl.

The show had some starry replacements step into its principal roles throughout its run: Shoshana Bean, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Nicolette Robinson, Betsy Wolfe, Colleen Ballinger, Gavin Creel, Noah Galvin, Todrick Hall, Jeremy Jordan, Katie Lowes, Jason Mraz, Will Swenson, Jenna Ushkowitz, NaTasha Yvette Williams and more.