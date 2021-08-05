Tony Nominees Daniel J. Watts & Myra Lucretia Taylor to Return to Tina on Broadway; Full Cast Set

The Broadway cast of "Tina" on opening night (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Big wheels keep on turning! The full cast for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's Broadway return has been set. Tina Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor will return to their roles as Ike Turner and Gran Georgeanna, respectively. They will be joined by fellow original cast members Dawnn Lewis as Zelma and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. As previously announced, original star Adrienne Warren, who is nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as the music legend, will step back into the role for a limited engagement. Tina will resume Broadway performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8.

The cast also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner and Katie Webber. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will play Tina at certain performances.

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019. The show is nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and acting nominations for Warren, Watts and Taylor. As previously reported, CBS and Tony Award Productions will celebrate the return of live theater on Broadway with a multi-platform event, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! on September 26 beginning at 9PM ET on CBS.

Tina features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony van Laast, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.