All Rise! Watch Jeff Daniels & the Company of To Kill a Mockingbird Welcome Back Audiences

It’s been nearly a year and a half since the lights of Broadway went dark, but the wait is almost over. As New York City prepares to welcome audiences back to the Theater District, To Kill a Mockingbird scribe Aaron Sorkin has scripted a fresh new video that includes the show's Tony-nominated star Jeff Daniels taking audiences behind-the-scenes as the company of the stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel prepares for the curtain to rise once again. Watch the moving video below, and prepare to welcome To Kill a Mockingbird back to Broadway on October 5.