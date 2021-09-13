Beetlejuice to Have Broadway Comeback at the Marquis Theatre

Beetlejuice, the musical that closed when the Broadway shutdown extended past its original final performance date, is getting a second chance at life. The musical is set to play the Marquis Theatre beginning April 8. The production, based on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name, is directed by Alex Timbers and features an original score by Eddie Perfect with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Casting is to be announced.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the "whole being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.

Beetlejuice received eight 2019 Tony Award nominations, including a nomination for Best Musical.

The creative team features choreographer Connor Gallagher, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski, music superviser Kris Kukul and projection designer Peter Nigrini with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.