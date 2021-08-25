Jagged Little Pill Star Elizabeth Stanley and Charlie Murphy Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Jagged Little Pill star Elizabeth Stanley! The Tony nominee announced on Instagram that she and partner Charlie Murphy welcomed their first child, daughter Solveig Emilia Stanley Murphy, on August 19.

Stanley announced her pregnancy in April. She and Murphy were engaged in January 2020. According to a previous post on Murphy's Instagram, they originally had wedding plans set for September 27, 2020.

Stanley's previous Broadway credits include On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby and Company. She starred in national touring productions of Xanadu and The Bridges of Madison County and was seen off-Broadway in The Red Letter Plays: F**king A. She is currently nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Jagged Little Pill, which is set to resume Broadway performances on October 21.

Murphy is the managing director of Esperance Theater Company and co-director of Musical Theater College Auditions.