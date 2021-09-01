 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Ben Platt in "Dear Evan Hansen"
(Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Exclusive Video! Ben Platt on How Dear Evan Hansen Helped Him Embrace His Own 'Strangeness, Weirdness and Queerness'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 1, 2021

The film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen arrives on September 24. Ahead of the premiere, Broadway.com has an exclusive clip featuring the film's Tony-winning star Ben Platt. Watch Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and more co-stars sing Platt's praises and Platt open up about taking on the role of Evan Hansen on both the stage and screen. "When I saw how many people saw themselves in Evan and how connected people felt to him, I felt so relieved that somebody with such anxiousness could have so much love and connection from people. It made me feel I could embrace my own strangeness and weirdness and queerness," he said. "Now we have an opportunity to show it to a huge number of people that would never have been able to see it on stage. I'm very grateful for that." Check out the exclusive video below!

View Comments

Related Shows

Dear Evan Hansen

from $42.00

Star Files

Ben Platt

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Fiddler on the Roof National Tour, Starring Yehezkel Lazarov, Will Resume in October
  3. RuPaul's Drag Race Star Nina West Gets 'Choked Up' About Starring in Hairspray Tour
Back to Top