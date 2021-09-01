 Skip to main content
Ben Platt in "Dear Evan Hansen"
(Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Dear Evan Hansen Film Soundtrack to Feature SZA, Sam Smith, Carrie Underwood & More

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 1, 2021

The film version of Dear Evan Hansen hits theaters on September 24, and the soundtrack will also be available on that day. Many of the songs have been reimagined by chart-topping artists like SZA, Sam Smith, Summer Walker, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Finneas and Tori Kelly. The soundtrack is available for preorder here.

There are also two new songs, which were written for the film: "The Anonymous Ones" and "A Little Closer." Two tracks, including star Ben Platt's big screen version of "Waving Through a Window" and "You Will Be Found," are already available.

As previously reported, the Tony-winning musical will bow again on Broadway on December 11 with Jordan Fisher playing the title role.

