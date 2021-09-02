Sophie Evans and Laura Pick to Fly Back to the West End's Wicked

Good news, Ozians! As previously announced, Wicked will resume performances at the West End's Apollo Victoria Theatre on September 15. Joining the returning cast will be Sophie Evans, who previously played Glinda from 2017 to 2019. She will star opposite Laura Pick as Elphaba.

Laura Pick & former Glinda Helen Woolf in Wicked (Photo: Matt Crockett)

The cast will also feature Alistair Brammer as Fiyero, Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible, Andy Hockley as The Wizard, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Carina Gillespie as Nessarose and Nicholas McLean as Boq. Amy Webb and Charli Baptie serve as the standbys for Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

The ensemble includes Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray, Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas, Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston.

“Playing Glinda in the West End for two years was a dream come true, and I am overjoyed to be given the opportunity to play this iconic role again," Evans said. She was a finalist on the BBC’s Over The Rainbow and subsequently made her West End debut as the alternate Dorothy in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium in 2011, going on to play the role full-time in 2012. She went on to play Erin The Goddess in Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance in London, on Broadway and on the North American tour, culminating in an engagement at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She has appeared extensively in concert around the world, most recently in The Best of the West End at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Earlier this year, she released the album Chasing Rainbow’s, Finding Judy together with Lauren Samuels, her friend and fellow contestant on Over The Rainbow.

Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and featuring a book by Winnie Holzman, Wicked has a score by Stephen Schwartz. The musical is directed by Joe Mantello, choreographed by Wayne Cilento and music-directed by Stephen Oremus. Wicked features scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy.