Return to Oz! Wicked to Resume West End Performances in September

London audiences will be welcomed back to Oz this fall! Wicked will resume performances at the West End's Apollo Victoria Theatre on September 15 following the theater shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading the cast will be Laura Pick as Elphaba, Helen Woolf as Glinda, Alistair Brammer as Fiyero, Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible, Andy Hockley as The Wizard, Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Simeon Truby as Dr. Dillamond, and Nicholas McLean as Boq.

The musical will mark its 15th anniversary at the Apollo Victoria Theatre with a celebratory performance on September 28.

Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and featuring a book by Winnie Holzman, Wicked has a score by Stephen Schwartz. The musical is directed by Joe Mantello, choreographed by Wayne Cilento and music-directed by Stephen Oremus. Wicked features scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy.