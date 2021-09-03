Pre-Broadway Run of KPOP Musical Canceled at D.C.'s Signature Theatre

KPOP, The Broadway Musical will no longer have its previously announced pre-Broadway run at Washington, D.C.'s Signature Theatre. The production's cancellation is due to "pandemic-related logistical challenges with bringing the production to D.C. at this time." It was previously announced to play at the Anthem in late December 2021. According to the production, the musical is "still on a firm trajectory to open on Broadway in the coming year."

Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, KPOP is an immersive musical that weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory.

Teddy Bergman directs the production, which features choreography by Jennifer Weber. KPOP earned three Lucille Lortel Awards , including Outstanding Musical, for its world premiere off-Broadway in 2018.

As previously announced, KPOP is still aiming for a Broadway run.