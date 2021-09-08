Lili Taylor to Star in Wallace Shawn's The Fever Off-Broadway

It's a reunion for Lili Taylor and Wallace Shawn. The first production to reopen Audible Theater’s live stage at the Minetta Lane Theatre will be Shawn's The Fever, directed by Scott Elliott and starring Taylor. The production will run from October 8 through October 24. It will also be recorded as an Audible Original and released to a global audience. Co-produced with The New Group, this staging will mark 30 years since Shawn won the Obie Award for Best New American Play for The Fever’s off-Broadway debut in 1991.

“I've always seen The Fever as a rather intimate and private expression of thoughts from one person to a very small group of others—either friends or at least people who might be friends. The first performer of the piece was me, and I did it literally for my friends in their apartments," Shawn said in a statement. "However, I always wanted it to reach a lot of people so I'm thrilled that Lili Taylor, one of my very favorite actors, will do it in the theater—and that anyone in the world will then be able to listen on Audible in the most intimate and private way possible—right in their own homes.”

Taylor has appeared on Broadway in Marvin's Room as well as the 1997 revival of The Three Sisters. She received three Emmy nominations for her performances on The X-Files, Six Feet Under and American Crime. She starred in Shawn's Aunt Dan and Lemon at the Harold Clurman Theater in 2003.

In The Fever, Shawn captures the crisis of conscience of a privileged American traveler visiting a war-torn country. Faced with the disparity between her rarified world and the real world, she can’t help but wonder if she’s part of the solution or part of the problem.