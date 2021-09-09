Rumi: The Musical, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman, Gets World Premiere in London

Rumi: The Musical, starring Broadway's Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman, will have its world premiere at the London Coliseum this fall. The new musical, created by Dana Al Fardan and Naaman, is based on a story about the 13th century philosopher and poet Rumi by Evren Sharma. Rumi: The Musical will premiere as a semi-staged concert at the London Coliseum on November 23 and 24. The production comes after the release of their full-length concept album.

Rumi: The Musical examines the transformative and powerful relationship between Rumi and his mentor Shams Tabrizi, and how this extraordinary friendship, integral to Rumi’s development as both thinker and writer, impacted the lives of Rumi’s family, friends and followers, contextualizing many of his popular words and works.

Karimloo will star as Shams Tabrizi with Naaman as Rumi, Casey Al-Shaqsy as Kimya and Soophia Foroughi as Kara. the London Coliseum cast will be comprised entirely of performers of Middle Eastern, North African and South Asian heritage. Joe Davison will conduct a 25-piece orchestra.

"Writing Rumi felt like a blessing, during a period of so much upheaval in the world," said Al Fardan. "The show’s emphasis is on looking within ourselves, and accessing the abundant sphere of creative force which shapes our conception of reality. It has been such a healing journey and I can’t wait to share our show with audiences at the London Coliseum.”

The musical features a score which combines Middle Eastern authenticity with classical influences and contemporary musical theater, with lyrics derived from Rumi’s poetry.