David Suchet’s Poirot and More, A Retrospective to Play West End Following U.K. Tour

David Suchet is bringing his solo show Poirot and More, A Retrospective to the West End. With performances beginning on January 4 and opening night on January 6, Poirot and More, A Retrospective will play the Harold Pinter Theatre following a multi-city U.K. tour that begins this fall.

Poirot and More, A Retrospective looks back fondly at Suchet’s illustrious career, sharing some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light. Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, joins the production as an interviewer in this unmistakably unique event co-created by Suchet and Liza McLean.

"This show is very close to my heart and I’m delighted to be bringing it to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where I made my West End debut here over 35 years ago, when it was the Comedy Theatre, in Tom Kempinski’s Separation," said Suchet in a statement. "After the past 18 months, I can’t wait to be in the theater with people again to share some of my treasured memories from over the years. It’s wonderful to be back."

Known for portaying Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective Hercule Poirot for over 25 years, Suchet spent 13 years in the Royal Shakespeare Company and remains an Associate Artist. He is an Emmy Award winner for Maxwell, a seven-time Olivier Award Nominee and in 2020 was knighted for services to drama and charity.