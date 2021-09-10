Odds & Ends: Christmas-Themed Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Movie in the Works

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Roku Channel Gives Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist New Life

The musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which was canceled after two seasons on NBC, has been given a second act thanks to the Roku Channel. As previously speculated, a Christmas-themed feature film will premiere on the streaming platform this holiday season, according to Deadline. Production of Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will start this month with Lionsgate remaining onboard. Created by Austin Winsberg, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows the socially awkward Zoey (Jane Levy), who learns that she can hear the inner thoughts of people in the form of musical numbers. The cast of the TV show included Broadway alums Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher and Chip Zien.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody to Play Off-Broadway

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a comic retelling of the 2003 film, will return off-Broadway and debut in Chicago in November. Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, creators of The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody, Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is directed by Tim Drucker. The musical will play at the Jerry Orbach Theater in New York City beginning November 24 and open on November 30. A venue and dates for the Chicago production is to be announced. Casting for both productions is to come.

Tony Winner Harriet Harris to Joins Movie Jules

Tony winner Harriet Harris will appear alongside Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtin and Zoë Winters in the Marc Turtletaub-directed film Jules, according to Deadline. Written by Gavin Steckler, the film is about an unusual and unexpected visitor who brings together several people living in a small city in rural Western Pennsylvania. Harris, who will play Sandy, has eight Broadway credits to her name, including Thoroughly Modern Millie (for which she won a Tony Award), It Shoulda Been You, Cinderella, Present Laughter and more. She has been seen on screen in Phantom Thread, Atlantic Crossing and Ratched.

Broadway Pup Macaco Jim Arcelus Crosses Rainbow Bridge

Macaco Jim Arcelus, beloved dog of Tony winner Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus, died on September 8. He was 14. The pup, a former Broadway.com Fresh Face, made his Broadway debut alongside Block in 2012's The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Macaco has made several appearances on Broadway.com, including Block's Ask A Star and Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. A furry friend is a forever friend!