Jersey Boys to Relaunch National Tour in December

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys will relaunch its national touring production this winter. The musical, which tells the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom, will begin performances at the Music Hall in Detroit, Michigan on December 12 before heading out on a multi-city tour through July 2022. The cast for the production will be announced later.

The musical is directed by Des McAnuff and features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Jersey Boys is packed with hits, including "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," "Big Girls Don’t Cry," "My Eyes Adored You," "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You," "Working My Way Back to You," "Who Loves You" and more. The show won four 2006 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

As previously announced, Jersey Boys will resume performances at off-Broadway's New World Theatre on November 15. A filmed stage production of the musical, starring Nick Jonas, Andy Karl, Matt Bogart and CJ Pawlikowski, is on its way.