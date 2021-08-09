Andy Karl, Matt Bogart & CJ Pawlikowski Join Nick Jonas in Upcoming Jersey Boys Film

We now know who is going to walk like a man in the upcoming Jersey Boys film! Joining the previously announced Nick Jonas as Frankie Valli is Tony nominee Andy Karl as Tommy DeVito, Matt Bogart as Nick Massi and CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. The movie was filmed on stage in Cleveland. A release date and additional casting is still to come. Jonas posted a photo of the four stars along with director Des McAnuff on Instagram.

Jonas' Broadway credits include Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, Annie Get Your Gun and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Famous for being part of the Grammy-nominated group Jonas Brothers, the performer also has a chart-topping solo career. His screen credits include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Midway, and a leading role in the Kingdom TV series. Karl is a three-time Tony nominee for his work on Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day. He previously played the role of Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys on Broadway. He is known for playing Sgt. Mike Dodds on Law & Order: SVU. Bogart was most recently seen on Broadway playing Nick Massi in Jersey Boys. His other Broadway credits include Aida, Smokey Joe's Cafe and Miss Saigon. Pawlikowski played Bob Gaudio in the off-Broadway production of Jersey Boys and was in the national touring production of The Book of Mormon.

Jersey Boys is a musical biography of the Four Seasons—the rise, the tough times and personal clashes, and the ultimate triumph of a group of blue-collar boys who formed a singing group and reached the heights of rock 'n' roll stardom. Their music became symbolic of a generation. Far from a mere tribute concert, though it does include numbers from the popular Four Seasons songbook, Jersey Boys gets to the heart of the relationships at the center of the group with a special focus on frontman Frankie Valli, the small kid with the big falsetto.

With music by Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, Jersey Boys won four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It played for over 10 years on Broadway, becoming the twelfth longest-running Broadway show in history.

As previously announced, Jersey Boys will resume off-Broadway performances at New World Stages beginning November 15.