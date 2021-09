In the season three premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol winner and daytime television host recruited Broadway's best for a lively welcome back to small screens. Moulin Rouge! The Musical's Aaron Tveit and Natalie Mendoza, André De Shields, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Vereen and Joel Grey performed Imagine Dragons' ultra-catchy "On Top of the World" throughout the city of New York. Check out the delightful performance below!