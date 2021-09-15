The Circle of Life Returns to Broadway with Disney's The Lion King

If you can feel the love tonight, it's because Disney's The Lion King is officially back on Broadway! The Tony-winning musical resumed performances at the Minskoff Theatre on September 14 and features Brandon A. McCall in his Broadway debut as Simba. McCall is joined by Adrienne Walker as Nala, Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed. Based on the 1994 Disney animated film of the same name and featuring innovative direction and design by Tony winner Julie Taymor, The Lion King follows the story of a young cub named Simba who takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa following the death of his father, Mufasa. Travel to Pride Rock by looking at the photos and video below!

