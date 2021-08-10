 Skip to main content
Just Can't Wait! Brandon A. McCall to Make Broadway Debut as Simba in The Lion King; Full Cast Set

by Broadway Staff • Aug 10, 2021
Brandon A. McCall
(Photo: c/o Disney)

As previously announced, Disney's smash hit The Lion King will welcome back audiences to the Minskoff Theatre on September 14. Newcomer Brandon A. McCall, who starred in the national touring production of The Lion King, will take on the role of Simba. Adrienne Walker will return to the role of Nala.

Performers set to return to the show include Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed. Newcomers Vince Ermita and Corey J. will alternate as Young Simba with Alayna Martus and Sydney Elise Russell alternating as Young Nala.

The ensemble includes Lawrence Keith Alexander, Cameron Amandus, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, India Bolds Browne, Lindiwe Dlamini, Zinhle Dube, Bongi Duma, Angelica Edwards, Jim Ferris, Rosie Lani Feldman, Daniel Gaymon, Pia Hamilton, Daniel Harder, Michael Alexander Henry, Michael Hollick, Pearl Khwezi, Lindsey Jackson, Lisa Lewis, Mduduzi Madela, Jaysin McCollum, Ray Mercer, S'bu Ngema, Nhlanhla Ngobeni, Nteliseng Nkhela, Jacqueline René, Kaylin Seckel, Kellen Stencil, Housso Semon, Derrick Spear, Michael Stiggers Jr., Jamie J. Thompson, Bravita Threatt, Natalie Turner, Donna Michelle Vaughan, Nicholas Ward and Stephen Scott Wormley.

Based on the 1994 Disney animated film and featuring innovative direction and design by Julie Taymor, The Lion King follows the story of a young cub named Simba who takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa following the death of his father, Mufasa.

The Lion King features a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, with additional contributions by Lebo M., Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Taymor, Hans Zimmer and Mark Mancina. The Lion King took home six 1998 Tony Awards, including wins for Taymor's direction and costume design and the top prize of Best Musical.

