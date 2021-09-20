 Skip to main content
You Pick the Winners! Choose Your Favorites for the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 20, 2021

Happy Tony week! The long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards is finally happening in two separate television events on Sunday, September 26, but we want to hear from you! Ever year, we ask the fans to determine their favorite stars and shows of the season with the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. Click here to vote!

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are the only major theatrical award chosen by audiences. With categories ranging from Favorite Long-Running Show to Favorite Onstage Pair, these awards are truly one-of-a-kind. Click for a complete list of past winners.

Polls close at 11:59pm ET on Thursday, September 23, so remember to vote and check back to see if your favorites won!

