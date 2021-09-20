Celebrate Broadway! See Pics of the Stars at the Times Square Curtain Up! Event

Lauren Reid, John McDaniel, Jessica Vosk, Michael Urie and Norm Lewis (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
To celebrate the return of Broadway, stars of the stage came together for Curtain Up!, a three-day outdoor experience in Times Square presented by The Broadway League and the Times Square Alliance. The events took place September 17 through September 19 and stretched between 45th and 48th Streets. Dozens of Broadway favorites, including Jessica Vosk, Michael Urie, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more, took to the stage to perform, participate in Q&As and more. Senator Chuck Schumer, a strong supporter of the Save Our Stages Act, was also in attendance. Check out these fun snaps of members of The Broadway League and Broadway favorites.