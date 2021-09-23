 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Gear Up for the Tony Awards with Danny Burstein, Adrienne Warren & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 23, 2021
Danny Burstein & Paul Wontorek on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. This one is all about the 74th annual Tony Awards, which will take place in two separate television events on Sunday, September 26. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this special episode of The Broadway Show will air in New York City on Saturday, September 25 at 2PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
View Comments

Star Files

Danny Burstein

Joaquina Kalukango

Elizabeth Stanley

Adrienne Warren
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Set to Appear on 74th Annual Tony Awards
  3. Newcomer Kyla Stone to Lead the National Tour of Anastasia
Back to Top