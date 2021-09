The queens of Six took over Times Square with a wow-worthy performance. The hit show about the wives of Henry VIII returned to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17 and officially opens on October 3. Stars Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele offered a lively medley of "Ex-Wives" and the musical's title number on Good Morning America. Watch the amazing performance below!