See Ruben Santiago-Hudson in His Solo Show Lackawanna Blues on Broadway

Go inside the previously announced Broadway premiere of Lackawanna Blues, written, performed and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, by checking out these new production photos! The Tony winner's solo show celebrates the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him, Miss Rachel, and features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack. Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters. As previously reported, Lackawanna Blues began performances at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre on September 14 and is set to open on September 28. See the photos below!

Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Lackawanna Blues

(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)