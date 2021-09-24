Exclusive! See Tony Nominee Joaquina Kalukango Sing a New Song From Broadway-Bound Paradise Square

Get ready to visit Paradise Square by watching this exclusive first look at Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango belting out the act one finale, "Welcome Home." The new musical is playing Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre this fall before beginning performances at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on February 22, 2022. It follows the denizens of a local saloon called Paradise Square as racial harmony is undone by a country at war with itself. In this video, watch Kalukango, a Tony nominee for her leading performance in Slave Play, sing out as Nelly Freeman as she recalls the first time she met her husband Willie, who has volunteered to fight for the Union Army.

“I am a champion of new works," said Kalukango. "[Nelly] is a revolutionary. She's by no means a victim. She's prideful. At the end of the day, she has a tremendous love for her community. I think that's something that we all need in this day and age. I've always wanted to be a part of a musical and originate a role. And to know that you're going to be a part of something that's going to live on beyond you is really exciting.”

Paradise Square features a book co-written by Craig Lucas, Marcus Gardley, Christina Anderson and Larry Kirwan. The score features music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare with additional material by Kirwan. Moisés Kaufman is directing the show, and Bill T. Jones serves as choreographer.