 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See the Stars of Aladdin, The Lion King & Frozen Perform Surprise Disney Medley

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 29, 2021
Adrienne Walker, Brandon A. McCall, Caroline Bowman, Michael James Scott, Caroline Innerbichler, Shoba Narayan and Michael Maliakel
(Photo: The View)

In honor of The Lion King and Aladdin returning to Broadway and the national tour of Frozen hitting the road, the three Disney casts came together to perform on The ViewAladdin's Michael James Scott kicked off the segment with "Friend Like Me" and brought in Michael Maliakel and Shoba Narayan to perform "Whole New World." The Lion King's Adrienne Walker and Brandon A. McCall sang a beautiful rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" before Frozen tour stars Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler wowed with a performance of "Let It Go" that had everyone singing along. Watch it all below!

View Comments

Related Shows

The Lion King

from $75.00

Aladdin

from $57.50

Star Files

Caroline Bowman

Michael Maliakel

Brandon A. McCall

Shoba Narayan

Michael James Scott

Adrienne Walker
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Moulin Rouge! The Musical Triumphs at the 74th Annual Tony Awards; See the Complete Winners List
  2. Tony Duets! Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform Beloved Numbers
  3. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
Back to Top