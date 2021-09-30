Give It Some Zazz! The Prom Tour Announces Cast and Dates

Audiences across the country are going to learn how to build a prom! The national touring production of The Prom will officially open at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio on November 2. The musical comedy, which will run run technical rehearsals at the Carson Center in Paducah, Kentucky on October 30, will visit more than 20 cities across the country, click here for dates and locations.

The tour stars Kaden Kearney as Emma, Kalyn West as Alyssa Greene, Courtney Balan as Dee Dee Allen, Patrick Wetzel as Barry Glickman, Emily Borromeo as Angie Dickinson, Bud Weber as Trent Oliver, Sinclair Mitchell as Mr. Hawkins, Ashanti J’Aria as Mrs. Greene and Shavey Brown as Sheldon Saperstein.

The ensemble features Jordan Alexander, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Olivia Rose Cece, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, Shawn Alynda Fisher, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Lexie Plath, Brittany Nicole Williams, Thad Turner Wilson and Josh Zacher.

The Prom is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, The Prom features a book by Tony nominee Chad Beguelin and Tony winner Bob Martin, music by Tony nominee Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin. It opened on Broadway in November 2018 and was nominated for six 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.