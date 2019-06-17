Sponsored
By
Time to Dance! Broadway's The Prom Will Launch a National Tour in 2021

by Ryan Gilbert • Jun 17, 2019
Broadway's 'The Prom'
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Make people see how the world could one day be! The popular Broadway musical The Prom, named Broadway.com’s 2018 Show of the Year and winner of the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, will launch a national tour in Providence, RI, at the Providence Performing Arts Center, in February 2021. Exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date. 

Currently running at Broadway's Longacre Theatre, The Prom is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Mean Girls) and features a book by Tony nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), music by Tony nominee Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and lyrics by Beguelin.

In The Prom, when Broadway's brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day.

The Broadway cast is led by Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Potts, Angie Schworer, Josh Lamon and Courtenay Collins.

In addition, Emmy-winning TV mastermind Ryan Murphy previously announced that he will adapt the celebrated musical into a movie for Netflix, which is expected to debut in September 2020. The full Broadway creative team will collaborate on the screen adaptation. Also, Penguin Young Readers' Viking Children's Books imprint will release a young adult novel adaptation of The Prom, written by Saundra Mitchell, on September 10. The Prom was nominated for six 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

Newsletters