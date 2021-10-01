Prince of Egypt Announces Final West End Performance Date

The West End production of Prince of Egypt will plays its final performance at London’s Dominion Theatre on January 8, 2022. The musical, based on the DreamWorks Animation film of the same name, began its run on February 5 and officially opened on February 25, 2020. It went on hiatus during the theater shutdown and returned on July 1, 2021.

The final cast includes Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Adam Pearce as Hotep and Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved. Oliver Lidert will play the role of Jethro beginning on October 18.

With a book by Philip LaZebnik and a score by Stephen Schwartz, The Prince of Egypt follows two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, who find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One rules as Pharaoh, and the other rises up to free his true people. Both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The Prince of Egypt was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.