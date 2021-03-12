The Prince of Egypt Announces West End Return Date

Another West End musical has announced a return date. Vhe Prince of Egypt, which has a cast recording nominated for this weekend's Grammy Awards, is expected to resume performances at London's Dominion Theater beginning on July 1, according to Variety.

“The sheer size of this historic venue allows for full social distancing and, as soon as all legal limits on social contact are removed, we will return to our full audience capacity at the earliest opportunity,” said DreamWorks Theatricals producers Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw in a statement. “In reopening, we are proud to reunite our exceptional company and provide employment again for 149 uniquely talented individuals. We’d like to thank each and every one of them for their unwavering commitment and resilience during this difficult time for everyone in our industry.”

With a book by Philip LaZebnik and a score by Stephen Schwartz, The Prince of Egypt follows two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, who find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

At the time of the shutdown, the cast of The Prince of Egypt was led by Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Adam Pearce as Hotep and Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved.

Hear Brady perform an inspirational song from the score below.